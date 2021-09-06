After US exit, Afghan women stare at uncertain future under Taliban

Despite the Taliban’s claims about their new outlook on issues including women’s rights, experts believe that their latest rein of Afghanistan will be no different than what transpired in the 1990s, when the terrorist group used terror to exercise power and control.

Previous generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes.

The US has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending one of its longest wars. The Taliban’s seizure of the war-torn country came after international forces withdrew from Afghanistan, with the United States officially beginning its departure back in May.

Writing for the Canadian think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), Salma Kouser-Asif said the new Taliban has tried to portray itself as being moderate, unlike the previous regime.

Last month, in its first-ever presser after taking over Kabul, the Taliban had assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.

“Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women,” said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

After coming to power last month, the group backtracked from its assurances to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan and announced a ban on coeducation. This comes a day after Shaikh Abdulbaqi Haqqani was appointed as the acting minister of higher education in Afghanistan.