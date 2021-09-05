From 24,320 tourists who visited Sri Lanka 250 were infected

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

From a total of 24,320 tourists who visited Sri Lanka in the recent past 250 tourists tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tourism Ministry said that approximately 150 of them have returned to their respective countries after completely recovering from the virus.

The Tourism Ministry said that another 100 tourists who were diagnosed with the disease are still receiving treatment in the country.

This was mentioned in a media statement issued today to announce the commencement of several inaugural programs with Russia and Ukraine under the patronage of Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

A discussion is to be held in Russia on the 6th between Russian journalists and representatives of the tourism organizations and the representatives of the Sri Lanka Tourism Organization.

There will also be an exhibition of photographs of Sri Lanka’s tourist destinations to show tourists that Sri Lanka is an attractive tourist destination. A similar tourism promotion program is being implemented in Ukraine.

Several discussions have been organized between the heads of the tourism industry in these countries and the Minister of Tourism, Prasanna Ranatunga.

Russia and Ukraine are among the top 10 countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals in recent times.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, Sri Lanka implemented tourism regulatory projects with Ukraine and Kazakhstan. (Colombo Gazette)