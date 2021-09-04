Sri Lankan Muslim community condemn Auckland attack

The Sri Lankan Muslim community has condemned the Auckland attack involving a Sri Lankan man.

Issuing a joint statement, Sri Lankan Muslim organizations said they are shocked and saddened to hear about the terrorist attack carried out in Auckland by a person of Sri Lankan origin living in New Zealand.

“On behalf of all Sri Lankans, and Sri Lankan Muslim community in particular, we unequivocally condemn this senseless and terrible act of violence,” the joint statement said.

The Sri Lankan Muslim community said they also concur with the statement by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, that hate crimes and acts of violent extremism are not, and must not be, associated with any nationality, ethnicity, culture or religion.

“We express our solidarity with the people of New Zealand at this moment of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the joint statement said.

The statement quoted Holy Quran 5:32 as saying “Whoever kills an innocent life it is as if he has killed all of humanity… And whoever saves a life it is as though he had saved the lives of all mankind”.

Signatories: (in alphabetical order)

1. All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU)

2. All Ceylon Union of Muslim League Youth Front (ACUMLUF)

3. All Ceylon YMMA Conference

4. All Universities Muslim Students Association (AUMSA)

5. Anjuman E Saifi (Sri Lanka) Trust Dawoodi Bohras

6. Association of Muslim Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs

7. Association of Muslim Youth of Sailan (AMYS)

8. Center for Islamic Studies (Harmony Center, CIS – HC)

9. Colombo District Masjids Federation (CDMF)

10. Kandy District Masjids Federation (KDMF)

11. Markez Islamic Center (MIC)

12. Memon Association of Sri Lanka (MASL)

13. Moors Islamic Cultural Home (MICH)

14. Muslim Council of Sri Lanka (MCSL)

15. Muslim Ladies Study Circle (MLSC)

16. RPSL Consortium

17. Sri Lanka Jamaathe Islami (SLJI)

18. Sri Lanka Katheeb & Muazzin Welfare Organisation (SLKMWO)

19. Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society (SLMCS)

20. Sri Lanka Muslim Media Forum (SLMFF)

21. Sri Lanka Muslim Womens Conference (SLMWC)

22. Zam Zam Foundation (ZZF)

(Colombo Gazette)