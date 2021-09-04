Italy and Sri Lanka agreed to continue close dialogue

Italy and Sri Lanka have agreed to continue close dialogue and cooperation on matters of mutual interest.
The Ambassador of Italy to Sri Lanka Rita Giuliana Manella paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry.
The Ambassador extended her warm felicitations to Minister Peiris on his recent appointment as Foreign Minister.
Minister Peiris appreciated the strong, friendly, mutually beneficial partnership existing between Sri Lanka and Italy spanning political, economic and cultural relations.
The potential for further expansion of trade and investment ties, tourism and people-to-people contacts were discussed.
The Foreign Minister alluded to the positive contribution by the Sri Lankan community in Italy towards economic and cultural enrichment of both countries, as well as the recorded history of strong diplomatic ties that existed between Sri Lanka and Rome since 1st century AD.
Minister Peiris apprised the Italian Ambassador on Sri Lanka’s regional and multilateral engagements, and it was agreed to continue close dialogue and cooperation on matters of mutual interest. Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry participated in the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)
Reported by Azzam Ameen: “ Int media reports on food & foreign currency shortage : SL Govt responds”
Details : https://bit.ly/3n6i2mm
Isn’t this happening because our Sri Lankan media is lying to us about the reality!?
Journalists in Sri Lanka need to be tough this…
“ Journalistic ethics are the common values that guide reporters. … Most news organizations have their own written codes of ethics, as do professional membership bodies. If a professional journalist or news organization transgresses these ethical standards, they will lose credibility.”
Media should report the truth instead of doing propaganda…
Just a photo opportunity, nothing else. I would not consider as a news item. Previous Foreign Minister wears Sri Lankan cultural dress. Professor G L Peiris wears suit and tie. They can’t agree how to dress to work. This shows they are divided in grassroots.
Journalists take note
“The Radio Television Digital News Association, an organization exclusively centered on electronic journalism, has a code of ethics centering on public trust, truthfulness, fairness, integrity, independence, and accountability.”