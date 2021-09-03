Quarantine curfew extended till 13th September

The Government has decided to extend the quarantine curfew till 13th September.

The decision was taken when the Covid Task Force met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for its regular meeting today.

The President reviewed the current situation with regards to the spread of the Covid virus and decided to extend the quarantine curfew.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the curfew will continue till 4am on 13th September.

The quarantine curfew was set to be lifted on Monday 6th September.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr. (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle had proposed extending the quarantine curfew by another 1-2 weeks.

The curfew was to be lifted last Monday but was later extended till 6th September. (Colombo Gazette)