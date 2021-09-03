The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) says hoarding essential commodities is Haraam (prohibited).

Issuing a statement, the ACJU said that the entire world, including Sri Lanka, has been effected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased prices on essential commodities has also adversely effected the routine lives of the people.

“Islam teaches us to engage in social welfare efforts and to identify the sick and the needy and to offer them possible assistance. The businessmen play a vital role in fulfilling the essential necessities of the people. We pray that their businesses are blessed with prosperity,” ACJU said.

ACJU noted that Islam strongly emphasizes that businessmen should uphold honesty at any given situation.

“Prophet Muhammad SalallahuAlaihi Wasallam has supplicated for honest businessmen and is reported to have said that such persons shall be with the Prophets, Siddeeqeen (Truthful) and Martyrs, in the Hereafter. However, it has been reported in the media that some businesses have hoarded essential commodities and restricted them from being distributed among the public anticipating a price increase. The Government is reported to have taken appropriate action against those guilty of this offence,” ACJU said.

ACJU said that hadith has warned against such hoarders and declared them as liars and cursed them. The religious scholars have stated that hoarding such essential commodities as Haraam (prohibited).

The Islamic ruling with regard to this matter has been issued by ACJU under the Fatwa Number: ACJU/FTW/2021/020-435. Web-link (Tamil) – https://acju.lk/fatwa-bank-ta/recent-fatwa/item/2274-fatwa-on-monopoly-in-islam-tamil

Hence during these difficult circumstances, the ACJU appealed to businessmen to refrain from hoarding essential commodities and make them available for the public at reasonable prices. (Colombo Gazette)