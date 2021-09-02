Vaccination of those above 18 begins at distinct level

Vaccination of those above the age of 18 has begun at distinct level in Sri Lanka, the Government said.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the Government has turned its attention on vaccinating the 20-30 age group.

“As #lka proceeds to blaze a trail in the #VaccineRollout, today marked another milestone where we now turn our attention on vaccinating the 20-30 age group at district level. I urge everyone to voluntarily get,” the Health Minister tweeted.

The Government is to also consider administering booster shots from October, especially for the vulnerable groups.

The matter had been discussed during the Covid Task Force meeting held last Friday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had requested medical experts to study, once the current program to administer the first and second jab is completed, if priority should be given to administer booster shots for those above 60 years of age or to administer the first and second dose for those below 30.

State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Chairman, Neuro Surgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena informed the President that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet approved administering booster shots.

He said that the booster must be administered to high-risk groups, especially when the immunity level drops after 5-6 months.

Dr. Prasanna Gunasena has said that the authorities will be able to administer the first and second dose of the vaccine to those above the age of 18 from the stocks expected in September.

He said that remaining Pfizer vaccine stocks and some expected in September and 4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected in October can be used as a booster. (Colombo Gazette)