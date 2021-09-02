President to decide tomorrow on extending curfew

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will decide tomorrow (Friday) if to extend the quarantine curfew or not.

The decision will be taken when the Covid Task Force meets with the President for its regular meeting.

Government sources said that the President will review the current situation with regards to the spread of the Covid virus and decide if to extend the quarantine curfew or not.

The quarantine curfew is set to be lifted on Monday 6th September.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr. (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle has already proposed extending the quarantine curfew by another 1-2 weeks.

The curfew was to be lifted last Monday but was later extended till 6th September.

However, Fernandopulle said her opinion is that extending it by another 1-2 weeks will help control the spread.

She said that there is no reduction in the number of people found to be infected with the virus.

Fernandopulle said that with the Delta variant spreading in the country, the number of people infected with the virus must be high. (Colombo Gazette)