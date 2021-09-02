Parliament to convene only on the 6th and 7th

Parliament has decided to convene only on the 6th and 7th next week, taking into account the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Proclamation of the emergency regulations by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 30th of August is scheduled to be approved after being debated on Monday, the 6th from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The President enacted these emergency regulations for the provision of essential food items in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.

Parliament Sittings will be held on Tuesday the 7th at 10.00 a.m. Time has been allotted to take up questions for oral answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Accordingly, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. an Order under the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill, Finance Bill, Order under Excise (Special Provisions) Act, three Regulations under the Import and Export (Control) Act have also been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Time has also been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Colombo Gazette)