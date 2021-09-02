Nations Trust Bank’s American Express offers extended settlement plans on MyFees.lk

Nations Trust Bank American Express recently announced its tie up with MyFees.lk making it convenient for American Express Cardmembers to settle any educational fee online at a range of leading educational institutions in Sri Lanka with the added advantage of an extended settlement plan.

All payments made on the platform can be converted to up to 12-month installment plans providing Cardmembers the flexibility of paying back in 12 months. Furthermore, every Nations Trust Bank American Express Platinum and Gold Cardmembers will earn 3X Membership Rewards for each transaction. Above mentioned offers will be valid till 30th November 2021. With this partnership, Nations Trust Bank’s American Express Card further increases contactless payment options, providing safety and convenience for Cardmembers.

Commenting on the initiative was Niluka Gunatilake, Senior Vice President – Cards and Consumer Assets of Nations Trust Bank, “Cardmembers’ convenience is a primary focus for Nations Trust Bank and our partnership with a unique service such as MyFees.lk provides them with both, safety and convenience. Parents are able to settle their children’s school, college and higher educational fees from the safety of their home. It also builds on our offer of providing Cardmembers the flexibility of payment with instalment plans up to 12 months, reemphasizing our commitment to providing financial flexibility and convenience. Nations Trust Bank American Express stands out as a reliable partner for Cardmembers to plan their finances and manage expenses, assuring Cardmembers support and rewards in multiple fronts.”

MyFees.lk from Convenienza Solutions was developed to provide convenience for working people to pay educational fees without visiting a bank or the institute, while the institute itself benefits from the elimination of the hassle of manual reconciliation of payments.

Faiq Faaiz, CEO of MyFees.lk highlighted, “As a service born in response to a genuine customer requirement, MyFees.lk is delighted to partner with the globally renowned American Express payment option with Nations Trust Bank. Having now established ourselves as a leading platform for education fee payments in the country, this partnership will add value to the experience of American Express Cardmembers, combining convenience with an easy-to-use interface and a secure payment mechanism. MyFees.lk also enables educational institutes to receive their funds in a timely manner and seamlessly reconcile such payments.”

To find out more about the partnership with MyFees.lk and related institutions please visit www.americanexpress.lk/en/offers/education-offers. You can also stay up to date on all Nations Trust Bank Card offers via the Nations Mobile Banking app, which is available for both iOS and Android.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Card members to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.