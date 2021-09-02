Mobile phone recovered from prison cell of Rishad Bathiudeen

Prisons officers have recovered a mobile phone from the prison cell of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that the phone was recovered yesterday inside his cell in the Magazine Prison.

Ekanayake claimed that the mobile phone was detected when the MP had thrown it outside the cell after using it.

The mobile phone has been given to intelligence officers for further investigations.

Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that action will be taken against the MP under the law for using a mobile phone inside the cell.

Bathiudeen has been in remand in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks.

He and his brother were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over allegations of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.(Colombo Gazette)