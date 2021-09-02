Couple appearing in Pahanthudawa porn video arrested

A couple who appeared in a pornographic video shot near the Pahanthudawa waterfall have been arrested.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the couple following an extensive investigation.

The couple have been identified as a 34-year-old man from Maharagama and a 25-year-old woman from Elpitiya.

Investigations had revealed that the couple have been publishing porn videos over a period of time.

Meanwhile, the Police have requested websites and social media sites to remove the porn video. (Colombo Gazette)