Trial-at-bar appointed to hear case over Easter Sunday attacks

A trial-at-bar has been appointed to hear the case over the Easter Sunday attacks.
The Attorney General had requested the Chief Justice to appoint a special three-member high court bench to hear the case.
Accordingly, the Chief Justice has appointed the three-member bench led by High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte.
Judges Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe will serve as the remaining judges in the trial-at-bar.
A local group that allegedly pledged allegiance to the ISIL (ISIS) group were blamed for the six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks which hit three churches and three hotels on April 21, 2019.
Another suicide bomber who had entered a fourth hotel left without setting off his bomb but later died by suicide after detonating his explosives at a different location.
The Attorney General has filed 23,270 charges against 25 people in connection with the attacks killed 269 people. (Colombo Gazette)
Using terrorism to achieve arm groups’, political parties’ or countries’ interests are normal in South Asia. This region is out of control, it is done. It’s not a matter of ‘If,’ It’s a matter of ‘When.’ South Asia will collapse within 25- 50 years.