Sudarshini proposes extending curfew by another 1-2 weeks

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr. (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle has proposed extending the quarantine curfew by another 1-2 weeks.

Fernandopulle said that the COVID Task Force headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will decide if to extend the curfew or not.

The curfew was to be lifted last Monday but was later extended till 6th September.

However, Fernandopulle said her opinion is that extending it by another 1-2 weeks will help control the spread.

She said that there is no reduction in the number of people found to be infected with the virus.

Fernandopulle said that with the Delta variant spreading in the country, the number of people infected with the virus must be high. (Colombo Gazette)