Sajith seeks Presidential pardon for Ranjan Ramanayake

Opposition Leader Sajith Premedasa has appealed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to pardon and free former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake from jail.

He said that Ramanayake always spoke the truth and stood for justice.

Premadasa noted that there have been several appeals to free Ramanayake who has been in jail for 232 days.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

He was imprisoned at the Angunukeolapelessa prison since his conviction.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Ajith Mannapperuma replaced Ranjan Ramanayake in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)