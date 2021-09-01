China, Sri Lanka to strengthen ties, cooperation on COVID-19 response

China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, via video link in Beijing, the Xinhua news agency reported today.
Li, chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and promote bilateral relations for further development.
Li called on the two countries to enhance political exchanges, deepen cooperation on COVID-19 response, promote practical cooperation across the board, and cooperate on multilateral coordination.
During the meeting, Li also briefed Abeywardena on China’s principles and position on COVID-19 origins tracing.
He said tracing the origins of COVID-19 is a complex scientific matter that should and can only be undertaken by scientists around the world through joint research.
While attaching great importance to international scientific cooperation on origins tracing, China is firmly opposed to attempts by certain countries to shift the blame onto China and spread political viruses under the pretext of COVID-19 origins tracing, Li said.
China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to jointly safeguard the scientific nature and seriousness of origins tracing and maintain a sound atmosphere for global anti-epidemic cooperation, he added.
On parliamentary cooperation, Li encouraged the two sides to enhance high-level communication and friendly exchanges among special committees and friendly groups, and approve or amend laws that are beneficial to bilateral cooperation.
Abeywardena thanked China for its firm support of Sri Lanka’s efforts to safeguard sovereignty, promote economic and social development, and fight COVID-19.
Sri Lanka stands ready to work with China to strengthen cooperation on building the Belt and Road, said Abeywardena, adding that the Sri Lankan Parliament is willing to facilitate exchanges and cooperation with the NPC to promote bilateral relations. (Colombo Gazette)
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, to put it very kindly is a “fowl rogue”. These are difficult times, with the country faced with the Herculean task of avoiding defaulting on its debts. Yet, the only motivation for this low life scum is cultivating and maintaining avenues for stealing from the national purse.
KEEP VOTING FOR THESE LOW LIFE SCUM !!!
Dear Gabriella, I can see why you are upset. You want the whole for to join with you and bash China. So the people who do not live in their own country can rule the world forever and corrupt Indian leaders will be extremely happy because the West has nothing to say about them ;—)))
