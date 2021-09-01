Cardinal refuses to meet Foreign Minister until conditions are met

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has refused to meet Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris, until certain conditions are met.

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, the Parish Priest of St. Anne’s church, Kurana (Negombo) said that Peiris had written to the Cardinal requesting for a meeting.

The Cardinal has responded saying he is willing to meet provided certain conditions are met.

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that the Cardinal has asserted he will not meet the Foreign Minister until the conditions are met.

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has informed the Foreign Minister in writing that the investigations into the Easter Sunday attack must be conducted in a manner that wins the confidence of the public.

The Cardinal has said that in order to win the confidence of the Catholic community and the general public, the Government must implement the recommendations in the final report of the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday attacks.

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that recent statements made in the media, including by the Police, with regards to the Easter Sunday attacks, does not build confidence in the investigations into the attacks.

As a result, the Cardinal has said he will meet the Foreign Minister only after confidence is built with regards to the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)