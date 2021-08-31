The right choice for the health and the planet; Flora fat spread

The debate between plant-based fat spreads versus dairy butter has been a hot topic for decades but for the last few years, there has been a rising approval for plant-based fat spreads such as Flora, as a healthier and more nutritious choice.

Let’s start by understanding the types of fats. These include:

Good fats known as unsaturated fats which need to be consumed more.

Bad fats or saturated fats that should be limited in consumption specially for adults. And then trans fats which we should reduce as much as possible.

Now let’s try to understand why plant-based fat spreads like Flora is better than dairy butter.

Plant based fat spreads or margarines made from plant-based oils, do not contain any trans fat. Plant-based fat spreads and margarines such as Flora produced with full hydrogenation or interesterification processes that prevents any formation of trans fats, are hence virtually trans-fat free. However, dairy butter made with cow’s milk contains trans fats. Based on research by the UK Government Composition of foods integrated dataset (CoFID) database in 2021 and the UK Government Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN), dairy butter contains 3% trans-fat since this is formed in the guts of cows, which can raise bad Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. However, this isn’t the case for plant-based fat spreads such as Flora because plant-based oils do not have cholesterol.

Now let’s look at saturated fats. It is a good practice to limit saturated fats that can get accumulated in the body and get converted to cholesterol. Plant-based fat spreads like Flora is a clear winner compared to diary butter as it has 60% less saturated fat than butter.

Last area to consider are good fats known as unsaturated fats. Dairy butter does not contain any unsaturated fats. But plant-based fats such as sunflower, canola seeds, avocado are packed with great unsaturated fatty acids like Omega 3 and 6. Flora fat spread is predominantly made with sunflower and canola oils which are packed with Omega 3 and 6. Omegas are essential fatty acids that cannot be produced within our body but can be obtained through food. And Omega 3 and 6 helps maintain blood cholesterol levels in our body which is very important for heart health.

If all those amazing health benefits aren’t enough, Flora is also packed with important vitamins such as A, D and E. Vitamins A and D are vital today as they contribute towards the normal functioning immune system and is needed to maintain the normal vision, healthy teeth and bones and aid proper muscle function while vitamin E helps with healthy skin. A simple serving of Flora provides 33% of the daily vitamin A, D and E requirement. This makes Flora fat spread a far healthier alternative to butter as it is a simple way of making good fats a part of an overall healthy diet, while also making food tastier.

Flora also helps create a better planet. Choosing a plant-based diet is one of the best choices for the sustainability of the environment as plant-based products generate less greenhouse gas emissions and encourages more responsible and sustainable use of land, water, fuel and fertilizer than animal sourced products. Flora fat spreads by Upfield has around a 70% smaller carbon footprint compared to dairy butter, based on carbon dioxide equivalent – a measure of climate change. Flora is also responsible for 9kg less greenhouse gas emissions and the production process build a sustainable food system for the future by occupying 2/3rd 8m2 (8 square meters) less land per year and utilizing 100 litres less water compared to diary butter.

Make the right choice next time when shopping for groceries. Pick Flora fat spreads instead of butter because it is today’s choice for a healthy diet and a sustainable planet.