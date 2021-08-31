The new vivo Y53s is coming

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand is all set to upgrade the Y series with the upcoming vivo Y53s. vivo Y series is well-known for introducing some of the best innovative smartphones in the market with best-in-class cameras and long powerful batteries, all perfectly engineered to deliver a high-end experience to consumers, especially the youth. The new Y53s is ready to set all new standards and change the game forever. The phone has been in the leaks for quite some time, and here is what we know so far about the game-changer new Y53s and what you can expect from the latest addition to the famous Y series.

With a reputation for meaningful innovation, vivo has long been introducing the most cutting-edge technology and upgrades to the market. The new Y53s is expected to arrive with a flurry of exciting, innovative features without breaking the bank. Just like previous smartphones from the famous Y series, the Y53s will also sport a trendy, youthful design, making it the perfect fashion accessory.

Features

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming smartphone in terms of specifications. However, we speculate that the Y53s will be positioned as an all-in-one smartphone designed to satisfy the needs of the energetic young, always-on-the-go crowd, who are looking for the perfect device that can help them achieve the Swift Play. Last year, vivo introduced the Eye Autofocus technology in its V20 Series, setting new benchmarks in mobile imaging technology. The Y53s, too, is rumoured to arrive with the Eye Autofocus feature for perfect social-media-worthy photos.

Design

Remember when all smartphones essentially looked the same? The uninspired, boring black rectangular slabs? Well, gone are those days! vivo is stepping up the design game with the Y53s, introducing a fresh new look and body, elegantly blending colours for an exquisite look and feel. From what we know so far, the phone will be available in two colour variants – Fantastic Rainbow & Deep Sea Blue.

Performance

The Y series is renowned for its ‘Swift Performance’. Providing users with long-lasting batteries, super-fast charging support and plenty of RAM and storage capacity have been the strong points of this series. Owning a Y series phone always meant that one could leave their worries behind, for the smartphone would always perform consistently and reliably, allowing users to do their everyday tasks “swiftly”. The Y53s shall be no different. It’s also expected to come with a dedicated gaming mode to give gamers that extra boost of performance. We have seen vivo’s gaming mode in action before, and it significantly optimizes gameplay and reduces stutters/lags. That said, the Y53s is undoubtedly going to be a solid performer in the affordable mid-range price segment.

A trendy, high-performance smartphone designed specifically to complement the lifestyles of the energetic youth, the Y53s sounds like the perfect companion one could ask for.

We’re waiting for an official announcement about the specifications, launch dates and price. But from what the recent leaks suggest, the smartphone is going to bring a revolutionary change to the market. The Y53s is said to offer advanced features compared to its predecessor. We are expecting to get more details soon.

Stay tuned as we reveal more about the product in the coming days.