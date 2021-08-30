Sri Lanka grabs bronze in javelin F64 event at Paralympics

Sri Lanka secured a bronze medal in the javelin F64 event at the Paralympics in Tokyo today.

Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku won the bronze with a throw of 65.61 meters, which was his personal best.

India’s Sumit Antil won the Gold Medal with a throw of 68.85 meters while Australia’s Michael Burian bagged silver.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyantha set a new world record in the javelin F46 event.

Priyantha threw the javelin at a distance of 67.79 metres while two Indians had the second and third best throw of 64.35m and 64.01m respectively.

Dinesh Priyantha won the Gold Medal for his record throw. (Colombo Gazette)