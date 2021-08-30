Sixty-six Sri Lankans evacuated from Afghanistan

Sixty-six Sri Lankans have been evacuated from Afghanistan and twenty-one have opted to remain, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Sri Lanka hopes that all those who possess travel authorization from other countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to the points of departure and travel out of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry said that as of 30th August 2021, sixty six (66) Sri Lankans have been evacuated and seven (07) more remain to be evacuated while twenty-one (21) Sri Lankans have opted to remain in Afghanistan for the time being.

Sri Lanka continues to monitor the developments in Afghanistan and remains concerned about the situation, including its humanitarian aspect.

The Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka has been facilitating, with the assistance of its international partners, evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan. (Colombo Gazette)