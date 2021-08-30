More Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

More doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka from the United States today.

Officials said that 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on a Qatar Airways flight this morning.

The Government is to consider administering booster shots from October using the Pfizer vaccine.

State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Chairman, Neuro Surgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet approved administering booster shots.

He said that the booster must be administered to high-risk groups, especially when the immunity level drops after 5-6 months.

Dr. Prasanna Gunasena has said that the authorities will be able to administer the first and second dose of the vaccine to those above the age of 18 from the stocks expected in September.

He said that remaining Pfizer vaccine stocks and some expected in September and 4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected in October can be used as a booster.

As a result, he said that from October the booster shots can be administered as by then it would be 5-6 months since the first group got the Covid vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)