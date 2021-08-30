A face mask made using 21 local herbal ingredients, has been presented to Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control.

The herbal mask has been made using 21 local herbal ingredients including Perumkayam, Cedar, Cinnamon Bark, Pawatta Root, Red Onion, Ginger, Coriander, Venivel Knot, Kohomba, Clove, Ginger Peel and Raw Turmeric.

The mask was presented to Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle by the innovator, Deshabandu Saman Hettiarachchi, at the Ministry of Health.

The mask is patented as a new invention and has been certified by the Industrial Technology Institute of Sri Lanka (ITI).

It also won the Gold Award at the Sahasak Innovation Competition organized by the Innovation Commission of Sri Lanka and has been selected as the Best Invention at the Sahasak Productions International Competition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that this new invention is important as a made in Sri Lanka product and even though she is a Western doctor, she appreciates the invention as she thinks positively about indigenous medicine and Ayurvedic treatment.

The Minister also proposed to submit the product to the National Drug Regulatory Authority for approval.

Saman Hettiarachchi said that as an innovator, he had been creating face masks using local medicine before the onset of the Covid epidemic and was exploring the possibility of using it as a treatment for respiratory ailments.

He said that the best guarantee of its success was given by the Institute of Industrial Technology and that the research conducted by the institute had ensured that bacteria and viruses did not pass through the mask. (Colombo Gazette)