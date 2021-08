The wife of Veddha Chief Uru Warige Wannila Aththo and several others in the community in Dambana have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Veddha Chief Uru Warige Wannila Aththo said that his wife and a number of others in the area have been admitted to hospital.

Rapid antigen tests conducted among the Veddha community and others in Dambana found that 44 people were infected.

Over 100 people in the area were tested for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)