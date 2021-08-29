Urgent Covid assistance sought from Sri Lankans overseas

Urgent assistance has been sought from Sri Lankans overseas to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The appeal was made by Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control.

A stock of essential medical equipment for the hospitals to treat patients at a time when the Covid virus is spreading rapidly in Sri Lanka was donated by the National Christian Alliance of Sri Lanka at the Ministry of Health to Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control.

The medical equipment worth Rs. 4.6 million includes two High flow Oxygen machines, 02 nos 10L Oxygen Concentrators, 06 nos 5L Oxygen Concentrators and 06 Oxymeters and other essential medical equipment that could be used to treat respiratory problems in patients with Covid 19 infection.

At the request of donors, this stock of medical equipment will be provided to hospitals in the Eastern and Southern Provinces as a matter of priority.

Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Government as these devices will help in saving the lives of the people at a time when the country’s health service is battling the Covid virus.

The Minister requested Sri Lankan donors living in Sri Lanka and abroad to assist in rescuing the people of the country. She recalled with gratitude that a number of donors had supported hospitals in response to her previous request. Citing an example, the Minister recalled the intervention of donors and the State Minister Arundika Fernando in converting Dankotuwa and Lunuwila hospitals into Covid treatment hospitals.

State Minister of Plantation Industries Arundika Fernando, General Secretary of the National Christian Alliance of Sri Lanka Mahesh de Mel and its Director Raghu Balachandran, were present on the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)