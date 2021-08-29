UAE opens borders for fully vaccinated tourists from Sri Lanka

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened its borders for fully vaccinated tourists from Sri Lanka and all other countries.

The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have jointly announced that, starting from 30th August, application for tourist visas will be open to people from all countries, provided that they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes as part of the country’s strategy to create a balance between public health and the activities of vital sectors, and in support of the national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth.

The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from the previously banned countries.

Arriving passengers on tourist visa must take mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport. The previous rules for unvaccinated, including exempted categories, remain in place.

Travellers wishing to receive the benefits provided to individuals vaccinated in the UAE can register their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application. (Colombo Gazette)