Robinson stars with five-for as England secure innings win

Ollie Robinson’s five-for capped a clinical England display as India succumbed to an innings-and-76-run defeat on the fourth morning in Leeds.

India were skittled out of 278 after resuming the day at 215/2. In what was expected to be easy batting conditions on a sunny day at Headingley, England bowlers were ruthless in their approach and finished the match in the first session of the day to jump to 14 points on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table.

India resumed play on day four with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at the crease, and they needed the two batsmen to see off the new ball spell from James Anderson and Robinson.

However, India were dealt a major blow in the fourth over of the day as Pujara (91) misjudged the ball angling in from Robinson and was rapped on the pads offering no shot. England successfully reviewed umpire Richard Kettleborough’s decision, and got the important breakthrough without India adding a run to their overnight score.

Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli (55) continued to play positive cricket, putting away the few bad balls England rarely offered. The skipper soon brought up his 26th Test fifty with a wonderful flick through mid-wicket but nicked one straight to Root at first slip in the last ball of Robinson’s over.

Anderson got in on the act the very next over and scalped Rahane (10) in typical Anderson fashion – good length, outside off and ball straightening off the pitch.

Rishabh Pant (1) was the next batsman to make the long walk back, once again falling to the ball angling across the left-hander as Robinson found the outside edge.

Once England exposed the tail, there wasn’t much resistance from the rest of the Indian batting order. Moeen Ali got a ball to spin square off the rough and through the gates to dismiss Mohammad Shami (6). The very next over, Robinson completed his five-for – the second of his career and the series – as Buttler gobbled up the nick off Ishant Sharma’s (2) bat.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 25-ball 30 only delayed the inevitable. Craig Overton after being hit for three consecutive boundaries by Jadeja in his first over of the day, wrapped up the match with the wicket of Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj (0) in three balls as India lost the game by an innings and 76 runs.

For his figures of 2/16 in the first innings and 5/65 in the second, Ollie Robinson was adjudged the Player of the Match.

With the series delicately poised at 1-1, the action now moves to The Oval in London for the fourth Test.