WHO provides 2 million syringes urgently needed in Sri Lanka

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided 2 million syringes urgently needed in Sri Lanka.

The WHO said that in its continued effort to support Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response, it provided 2 million syringes for the on-going vaccinations.

These were delivered in two consignments, the first arrived on 13th August and the second last evening, the WHO said today.

Dr Alaka Singh, WHO Representative to Sri Lanka stated that at this critical time, WHO values the collaboration extended by donors for the COVID-19 response.

She said the WHO appreciates the volume and, importantly, the flexibility of funding which means we can be more responsive to country needs.

“This procurement is a case in point whereby we have been able to make a critical contribution to Sri Lanka’s ambitious vaccination drive through priority procurement of syringes,” she said.

Dr Alaka Singh said that reinforcing longer-term perspective of the partnership with donors allows the WHO to build towards sustainable recovery with the leadership of the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)