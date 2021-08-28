Visa fees and fines for foreigners revised

The visa fees and fines for foreigners has been revised, the Department of Immigration and Emigration said today.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that a foreigner staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa will be charged US $ 500 penalty in addition to the visa fee.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration also said that USD 200 will be charged from investors, employees, students, healthcare recipients, representatives of non-governmental institutions, religious workers and their spouses and dependent children for residence visa.

USD 100 will be charged for the residence visa fee for any person whose Sri Lankan citizenship has been ceased under Sections 19, 20 or 21 of the Citizenship Act and the spouses and dependent children of such persons and any person who has been registered as an Indian citizen under Section 13 of the Indo-Ceylon Agreement and his/her spouse and dependent children

USD 100 will also be charged from a non-Sri Lankan spouse of a demised Sri Lankan who has not remarried (with the approval for employment), non-Sri Lankan spouse of a Sri Lankan citizen who is living in Sri Lanka continuously for not less than 10 years (with the approval for employment) and non-Sri Lanka spouse of a Sri Lankan citizen who has children below the age of 18 years (with the approval for employment).

The residence visa fee for the clergy and foreign nationals who are married to Sri Lankan citizens and the dependent children of the non-Sri Lankan spouses will be free.

Tourists from SAARC countries can obtain a 30-day visa via the online process for USD 20, and this fee for the tourists from other countries will be USD 35.

The tourists can extend their visa after 30 days, up to 90 days and also up to 180 days and 270 days, subsequently.

For Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Sweden, Hungary, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Estonia, Mauritius, Iceland, and Cuba, the fee charged for visa extension up to 90 days is USD 100.

The United States, Singapore, Maldives, Seychelles, and Czech Republic are exempted from this fee.

For any country other than a designated country, the visa extension for 30-90 days will cost USD 60.

For tourists from the United States, the visa extension for 90-180 days will also be available of charge, however, for other countries the fee will be USD 150.

Meanwhile, a visa extension after 180 days, up to 270 days is available for USD 200 for any country. (Colombo Gazette)