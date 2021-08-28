US drone strike ‘kills Isis-K militant’ in eastern Afghanistan

IS-K, or Islamic State Khorasan Province, which said it had carried out the attack, is a branch of the Islamic State group.

It is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan.

The blast tore through crowds of men, women and children outside Kabul airport.

Dozens of Afghans trying to leave the country were killed. In addition to the US personnel killed, two British nationals and the child of a British national were among the dead.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Mr Biden warned the perpetrators on Friday.

Roughly 5,000 US troops are still stationed at Kabul airport, processing Afghans desperate to leave.