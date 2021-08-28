Potta Naufer dies after contracting coronavirus

Notorious criminal Potta Naufer has died after contracting the coronavirus.

He was serving the death sentence in prison when he had contracted the virus.

The Prisons Department said that Mohamed Niyaz Naufer alias Potta Naufer died while being treated for the virus.

He wad been taken to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for an examination for a Kidney ailment recently and an antigen test confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus.

Naufer was transferred to the Welikada Prison Hospital for further treatment.

Potta Naufer was sentenced to death for the killing of High Court Judge Sarath Ambepitiya. (Colombo Gazette)