People infected with Delta in Sri Lanka rises to 292

The number of people infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has risen to 292.

Latest sequencing data from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura has found that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in Colombo.

The data has also found that the number of people infected with the variant has risen in Sri Lanka.

Key data on the effectiveness of Covid vaccines currently used in Sri Lanka, against new variants, is to be submitted to the relevant authorities soon.

The University of Sri Jayewardenepura is conducting research on the effectiveness of the vaccines and the data is expected to be released in approximately one month.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMA) yesterday urged Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella to expand research on the Covid variants.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr Naveen De Soyza said that there are concerns over the effectiveness of the current vaccines.

He said that the vaccines were developed for the original Covid virus and not the current variants.

As a result, he said scientific and multi analysis must be carried out to study the variants and the effectiveness of the vaccines against them. (Colombo Gazette)