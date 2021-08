Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gunawardena said that a rapid antigen test conducted yesterday found that he was infected.

The test was carried out after some of his staff had tested positive for the virus.

Minister Gunawardena appealed to all those who came in contact with him over the past week to self isolate as a precaution.

The Minister said that staying in isolation is a responsibility towards the country and the public. (Colombo Gazette)