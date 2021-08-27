Sri Lankans can now obtain free medical advice on COVID-19 Via SLT-MOBITEL’s ‘Doc Call 247’

SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT, Telecommunications and Mobile Services Provider in support of the nation’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, has joined forces with the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) to provide 24/7 free medical advice on COVID-19 through the Doc Call 247 service.

This crucial service is being carried out in partnership with the Health Ministry, SLMA, Suwaseriya and SLT-MOBITEL has extended the facility to other telecommunication service providers namely Dialog, Airtel and Hutch, enabling all Sri Lankans to avail this service.

As COVID-19 continues to challenge the country, healthcare resources have been laden with a heavy inflow of COVID patients. In order to reduce the burden on the healthcare system, with Doc Call 247, patients are treated with a triage process where people with initial symptoms are aided with home-based care and those who are in need of critical medical services are provided with emergency medical services and medical advice is offered for those who are confined to their homes and possibly fraught with health concerns and anxieties.

Further, with uninterrupted Doc Call 247 service, patients can also connect with a SLMA certified doctor to obtain answers to questions relating to the disease conditions and also clear doubts of the patients and caretakers.

Citizens in need of assistance can simply call the following helplines – SLT-MOBITEL Mobile and other Mobile network users can dial 247, SLT-MOBITEL home connections can dial 1247 to receive medical advice free-of-charge.

SLT-MOBITEL recognises that these are unprecedented times and remains fully committed to serving the country, working hard with partners such as the SLMA to leverage digital technologies and support the efforts of the nation.