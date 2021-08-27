Quarantine curfew extended till 6th September

The quarantine curfew, which was to be lifted on Monday 30th August, has been extended till 6th September.

The Ministry of Health said that the curfew has been extended till 4am on 6th September.

The decision to extend the quarantine curfew was taken at the Covid Task Force meeting held today.

“The current #COVID19SL curfew will continue till Monday 4am (06/09). Following an observation that #lka citizens have not taken the curfew to heart, in order for this to be effective, I implore again to refrain from unnecessary travel, work from home & abide by the curfew,” Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted.

Rambukwella had earlier told the media he was not for an extension of the curfew as it will have a severe impact on the economy. (Colombo Gazette)