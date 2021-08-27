China to continue extending its full support to Sri Lanka

China says it will continue extending its full support to Sri Lanka.

The assurance was given when the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong called on Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

During the meeting held at the Speaker’s official residence, the Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese Government would continue to extend its full support to the Government of Sri Lanka for the control of Covid -19 situation at a time when both countries are working with utmost commitment to control the current Covid-19 situation.

They also discussed economic and financial cooperation between the two countries as well as the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations.

The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for its continuous support as a long standing friend of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)