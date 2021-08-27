Announcing the Launch of ADSTUDIO.CLOUD Revamped Website!

ADSTUDIO.CLOUD is back with an exciting news for all its users and beneficiaries. An all improved and highly functional new website has been launched, elevating user experience like never before! The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation, a user-friendly interface and engaging content to help website visitors better comprehend our solutions and offerings – with a new look and feel.

With great dependence on digital advertising today, Sri Lanka’s pioneering ‘ADSTUDIO.CLOUD’ is a data-driven programmatic advertising company set to drive a futuristic transformation. ADSTUDIO.CLOUD’s new official brand website is hassle-free and offers an exciting array of features enabling better and effective user engagement than before. Some of the engaging features include Live Chatbot System, direct publisher onboarding, Audience Manager, PR Studio, Social Listening, FAQs that cover all possible questions and queries and many more.

As an industry gamechanger and extraordinary innovator of its time, ADSTUDIO.CLOUD’s futuristic vision has led to accelerated business growth in just two years. Removing advertising clutter with the power of programmatic advertising is one thing, the launch of a new and refreshed website with high standards of service quality, cutting-edge technology with superior user interaction is another. It is no doubt that the new website marks a new era for ADSTUDIO.CLOUD whilst meeting and exceeding user expectations in bespoke style.

Complementing the smart tools, impactful strategy, intelligent systems and skilled staff that ADSTUDIO.CLOUD already has, the new website offers a range of all-improved creative advertising templates to serve the diverse requirements of advertisers, publishers (including mainstream, regional and niche publications in English, Sinhala and Tamil) and brands. The templates include banners with multiple slides in a storyboard, multiple slides in live countdown, display web banners with call-to-action text, banner ads with animated eye-catching effects and many more options.

ADSTUDIO.CLOUD is a reflection of its hybrid team – the most valued asset the company owns. The unparalleled success is the result of sustained excellence and the best people working smart to deliver clients with superior advertising and marketing solutions. Holding pride of a journey nothing short of excitement, ADSTUDIO.CLOUD continues to expand its business horizon, whilst contributing to the Sri Lankan economy by uplifting local businesses and retaining funds within the country.

Check out the new official website on https://www.adstudio.cloud/