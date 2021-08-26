Sri Lanka’s daily Covid deaths surpasses the 200 mark

Sri Lanka’s daily Covid deaths surpassed the 200 mark today while the death toll from the pandemic crossed 8000.

The Ministry of Health said that 209 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed today, making it the first time the daily death toll crossed 200.

The 209 deaths had occurred yesterday (Wednesday) but were confirmed today.

The latest victims include 163 people aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile the overall death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka crossed the 8,000 mark today.

A total of 8,157 people have been killed in Sri Lanka as a result of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)