Speaker signs Covid-19 Temporary Provisions Bill

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has signed the Covid-19 Temporary Provisions Bill, Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dasanayake said today.

The Bill was passed in Parliament without a vote on the 17th of August.

The purpose of the Bill was to make temporary provisions in relation to situations where people are unable to perform certain duties required by law within the prescribed time period due to the pandemic.

It also allows the authorities to assign alternative courts where a court cannot function due to the virus and to conduct court proceedings using remote communication technology in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

The Bill also helps grant relief in relation to parties who are unable to perform contractual obligations due to Covid-19 circumstances and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Accordingly, the Covid-19 Temporary Provisions Act No. 17 of 2021 will come into force with effect from the 23rd of this month. (Colombo Gazette)