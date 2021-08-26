Indian FM looks forward to working with Sri Lanka’s new FM

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says he looks forward to working with Sri Lanka’s new Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris.

In a letter to Peiris, the Indian Foreign Minister said he looks forward to working closely with the new FM of Sri Lanka in accordance with the vision of the leadership and imperatives of the good neighbourliness and friendship that guide the relationship between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

Last week the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay also called on Professor G.L. Peiris after his assumption of duties.

Foreign Minister Peiris expressed appreciation and continuous support being provided by India for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Peiris thanked the Government of India for supplying emergency consignments of liquid oxygen from east Indian ports, even by using Indian naval ships.

The discussion also centred on enhancing religious tourism. Foreign Minister Peiris also appreciated the offer of US$ 15 million by the Government of India to preserve and promote Buddhist cultural sites in Sri Lanka and expressed interest in early implementation of the offer.

Both sides also discussed on the possibility of the early convening of the Indo-Lanka Joint Commission, which was last convened in 2016. It was agreed that the six Working Groups under the Joint Commission, covering specific subject areas under education, science & technology, tourism, trade & investment, fisheries and the power sector, should meet at the earliest feasible opportunity.

Matters relating to fisheries were also discussed and both sides agreed to search for a meaningful, pragmatic solution to the issues. Indian assistance to develop fisheries harbours in Sri Lanka was greatly appreciated. (Colombo Gazette)