Smart vaccine certificate launched for overseas travellers

A smart vaccine certificate has been launched for overseas travellers, the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) said.

ICTA said that a COVID-19 Smart Vaccine Certificate portal has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (Sri Lanka).

Applicants must provide scanned imaged of the passport, vaccine card, National Identity Card and document to prove the date of overseas travel.

ICTA emphasized that the smart vaccine certificate is being made available only to overseas travellers. (Colombo Gazette)