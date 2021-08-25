Over 100 homeless people vaccinated in Pettah

Over 100 homeless people have been vaccinated in Pettah by the Police and the health authorities.

The Police media unit said that these people were vaccinated as they pose the threat of contracting and transmitting the coronavirus to others.

According to the Police, the people who were vaccinated did not have identification cards or a place of residence.

The homeless people were vaccinated near the Pettah main bus stand yesterday.

The Police said that these people were given food and water after being vaccinated. (Colombo Gazette)