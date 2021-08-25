Only fully vaccinated mobile vendors allowed during curfew

Only fully vaccinated mobile vendors are allowed to operate during the curfew in the Colombo District, Colombo District Secretary Pradeep Yasarathna said.

Speaking during an online discussion today, Yasarathna said that action will be taken against mobile vendors who are not fully vaccinated if they operate during the curfew.

He said that 12,294 mobile vendors have been registered to operate in the Colombo District.

Yasarathna said that the mobile vendors are registered to operate along 2354 routes in Colombo.

The Colombo District Secretary said that most people above the age of 30 in the Colombo District have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

He said that the rest are expected to be vaccinated over the next few days. (Colombo Gazette)