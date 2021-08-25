KK Collection adds Paradise Road Villa Bentota to its portfolio of boutique hotels

KK Collection announced the management takeover of Paradise Road Villa Bentota on May 1, 2021, as they expand their luxury hotel portfolio.

Originally built and designed by Geoffrey Bawa, The Villa has been operating as a boutique hotel for the past eleven [11] years. Located mid-way between Galle and Colombo, with direct access to the beach, the property offers guests a plethora of activities such as a visit to Lunganga or Brief Gardens, jet skiing on the lagoon or even a visit to a turtle farm.

Speaking with George Cooper, Founder/ Director, KK Collection, noted “The charm, style and spaciousness fits perfectly into the KK Collection quality standards in offering, and it is for these reasons and many more that we see a true synergy for a hospitality offering, unlike never before”.

Under KK Collection management – the property will undergo renovations, whilst maintaining its historical and cultural charm, and will feature as a destination wedding location, ideally suited for elegant garden/ outdoor weddings.

Concluding, George Cooper stated: “We are extremely pleased with the addition of The Villa Bentota to our portfolio. With the great potential we foresee in this property, we believe it will become a sought after destination in Bentota – not only for domestic guests but also for international travellers”

KK Collection consists of two [02] award-winning luxury boutique hotels in the Galle area and its latest addition of two luxury tented camps, Leopard Safaris by KK Collection in Yala and Wilpattu. The collection also consists of a retail boutique store selling fashionable clothing, accessories and homewares in the Galle Fort. Designed to offer luxury travellers a decadent, stylish and serenity-focused experience, KK Collection offers the perfect contrast between the island’s palm-fringed beaches, jungle interiors, and rich wildlife experiences.