Iraj sends resignation letter to Namal Rajapaksa

Controversial musician Iraj Weeraratne has submitted his resignation letter from the post of Director of the National Youth Services Council to Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

Weeraratne notes in the letter that he has decided to step down from the Board of Directors owing to prior work commitments.

He thanked the Youth Affairs Minister for giving him the opportunity to serve and work for the youth of Sri Lanka.

“I unfortunately have to resign prematurely in the middle of my tenure, as I have to attend to some urgent personal work,” Weeraratne said in his resignation latter.

However, Weeraratne offered to assist the Minister in his personal and professional capacity as a youth artist in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)