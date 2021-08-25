Germany and Sri Lanka take stock of bilateral relationship

Germany and Sri Lanka discussed the state of the bilateral relationship between both countries, including political ties.



The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Sri Lanka Holger Lothar Seubert paid a courtesy call on the new Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Peiris underscored the significance and multifaceted nature of Sri Lanka – Germany bilateral ties ranging from political, economic relations to longstanding cultural links and people-to-people contacts, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Ambassador Seubert highlighted the vibrant and productive cooperation existing between the two countries both bilaterally and multilaterally. He also referred to the success of the recently concluded political consultations between Sri Lanka and Germany which covered a wide range of sectors.

Referring to the strong presence of reputed German companies in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Minister invited Germany to further optimise investment and trade opportunities in Sri Lanka towards mutual benefit.

Identifying development cooperation as an important dimension of bilateral cooperation, Foreign Minister Peiris expressed his sincere appreciation for the valuable vocational training opportunities provided to Sri Lankan youth through the German Technical Training Institutes in Katubedda, Kilinochchi, and the new training institute being set up in Matara. Ambassador Seubert apprised the Foreign Minister on the Mahamodara Maternity Hospital (Helmut Kohl Hospital) in Galle, which is constructed with German assistance.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and senior officials of the Ministry participated in the meeting.