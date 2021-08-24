US under pressure over Afghanistan evacuation deadline

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul, but others seeking to flee remain crammed in or near the city’s airport, which is guarded by US forces and their allies.

Many of the people fleeing, particularly those who worked with foreign forces, live in fear of reprisals from a group that imposed a harsh version of Islamic law when in power from 1996 to 2001.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in the UAE: “We are concerned about the deadline set by the United States on August 31. Additional time is needed to complete ongoing operations.”