US-Supported Sri Lanka@100 Hosts Webinar on Transformational Growth

Sri Lanka@100 (SL@100) hosted its third public webinar “Unlocking Opportunities with Transformational Growth” to support high-potential, small and medium enterprises to adapt to the increasingly challenging business landscape and drive sustainable revenue growth. Attended by more than 200 participants and supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the webinar featured Christian Rangen, one of Europe’s top business strategy authorities and an expert in innovation, transformation, and entrepreneurship.

This webinar focused on the principles of transformational growth, including increasing organizational capacity to achieve accelerated growth and value creation. It highlighted ways that firms can successfully develop and implement growth strategies. Supported by Stax Inc., NDB Bank, SLASSCOM, AmCham, and CIMA Sri Lanka, this webinar was open to a broad range of entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises, and young leaders.

Dr. Kumudu Gunasekera, Sri Lanka@100 co-founder, emphasized the importance of transformational growth, stating that “Transforming an organization is complex and challenging even in normal times. In the post-pandemic environment, however, it is critical for business leaders to challenge the status quo and re-imagine the future of their businesses.”

“At USAID, we believe that promoting private sector-led economic growth is essential to helping countries like Sri Lanka become stronger trading partners,” said USAID/Sri Lanka Mission Director Reed Aeschliman in his remarks. “That’s why we have projects like Sri Lanka@100. Through this project, we help local firms to effectively navigate challenges, develop growth strategies, and create employment opportunities.”

Sri Lanka@100 is a private sector-led business development platform that was launched in 2020 with support from USAID. This initiative works with high potential mid-market firms to optimize internal operations, access new markets, and attract capital to help Sri Lanka become a high-income country within 100 years of independence.

To find out more about Sri Lanka@100, please visit https://srilanka100.lk/