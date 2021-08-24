Sri Lanka to import 300,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen weekly

The Government has decided to import 300,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen, weekly.

Approval was given at the Cabinet meeting held on 24th May, 2021 to import 120,000 liters

of oxygen per month to ensure the supply of liquid medical oxygen to the Covid-19 patients

in critical condition.

As the number of patients who are dependent on oxygen has increased due to the spread of the Covid virus variant, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal tabled by Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella to import 300,000 liters of medical oxygen weekly instead of 120,000 liters of oxygen monthly.

The Government said the decision was taken in order to ensure the adequate supply of oxygen in the country.

Sri Lanka has already secured oxygen from India and has also sought more oxygen from China. (Colombo Gazette)