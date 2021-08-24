Sri Lanka on alert for possible Covid ‘super strain’

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Sri Lanka is on alert for a possible Covid ‘super strain’ which could combine existing strains.

Health authorities said that they are aware of a threat of the Covid super strain emerging in the country.

However, sources said that the best way to remain protected is to ensure both doses of the Covid vaccine are taken and health guidelines are strictly adhered to.

A researcher at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich had warned of the possible emergence of a new “super variant” of the coronavirus that could combine existing strains, Swissinfo had reported this week.

“It is very likely that a new variant will emerge and that we will no longer be able to rely on vaccinations alone,” immunologist Sai Reddy told the SonntagsBlick newspaper, according to Swissinfo.

Such a new variant would definitely reach Switzerland, said Reddy, who works as an associate professor at the Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich in Basel.

He noted that recent scientific findings show that the viral load of the Delta variant is so high that any unvaccinated person who contracts it can become a “super-spreader”. (Colombo Gazette)